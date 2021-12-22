Body of worker killed in Clearwater stairwell collapse recovered

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a worker who was killed when the stairwell of a parking garage collapsed on him was finally recovered Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The worker was presumed dead after the stairwell of a garage near the Tampa Bay Water facility, 2575 Enterprise Road, collapsed while he and another worker were making repairs.

While trying to avoid a second collapse, crews dismantled the stairwell from the top down to recover the man’s body. An excavator was brought in to remove chunks of concrete “about the size of a football” from the parking garage.

“The stairway is still very unstable, which is why we cannot put crews inside,” Clearwater Fire Rescue Division Chief John Klinefelter told 8 On Your Side Tuesday. “It’s unsafe for us to put any rescuers, contractors or anybody in there to move this forward any faster than we already are.”

Clearwater officials said the 23-year-old’s body was recovered at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He was not identified.

A former maintenance engineer for a company that owned the parking garage said he warned of structural issues before the collapse.

“Chunks of concrete that were falling from the ceiling anywhere from the size of a tennis ball all the way as big as a football,” Michael Brookhart said. “When I saw that on the news in regards to the condo collapse in South Florida, that really concerned me. The first thing that came to my mind was that parking garage immediately.”

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.