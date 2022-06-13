ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a body found in Boca Ciega Bay is that of a woman who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg police, the body of 70-year-old Arlete Desousa was found Monday morning near the Pinellas Bayway. Desousa was reported missing late Sunday night, hours after a relative last heard from her.

Police say they launched a search by both land and air after she was reported missing Sunday but did not find anything.

A passerby saw a body in Boca Ciega Bay near Osprey Drive just after 10 a.m. Monday and called 911, according to police. Rescue crews responded and removed the body.

A spokesperson for the police department says a preliminary investigation found no sign of foul play in Desousa’s death. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office will now determine the cause of death.

Police are still calling it an active investigation and say more information will be released when it’s available.