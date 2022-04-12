ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police have identified a man who was found dead on a road in St. Petersburg Sunday morning.

Police said they found the victim on Melrose Avenue after getting a call about a bleeding man at the scene.

When they arrived, the victim was already dead from his injuries, according to St. Petersburg police. The death was later deemed a homicide.

In a Tuesday press release, police said the victim was identified as 60-year-old Vernon Gene Williams.

Williams’ death is still under investigation. If you know anything, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.