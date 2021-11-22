Body found on Duke Energy Trail identified as 16-year-old girl, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies have identified the body found on the Duke Energy easement last Friday as a 16-year-old girl.

Construction workers found the girl’s body around 7:30 a.m. Friday when they got to work just north of the Clearwater Countryside Rec Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Since the land belongs to the county, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office took charge of the investigation and sent deputies to the scene.

The deputies found the girl and determined that the her death appears to be drug-related. Detectives said the girl’s death does not appear to be criminal in nature at this time.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the situation.

