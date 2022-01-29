Body found near Gandy Bridge Pinellas, sheriff investigating

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers are out near Gandy Bridge Saturday afternoon after the discovery of a dead body in the water nearby.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body found in the water near the Gandy Bridge.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed a body was found in the water, that of a deceased adult male.

No other information is available at this time, but PCSO said an investigation is ongoing.

