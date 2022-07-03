TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A body was found in the woods off the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail Saturday afternoon, according to Tarpon Springs police.

Police said the body was found around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Meres Boulevard and Curlew Road.

At this time, the person is believed to have been a victim of an overdose, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

The body was identified, but police have not released the name because the next of kin have not been notified.

The investigation is still in progress.