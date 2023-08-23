CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A body was found Wednesday evening in the woods in Clearwater, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The body was found at about 6:20 p.m. in the 700 block of South Missouri Avenue, police said.

The body appears to have been there for some time and details about the body, including the gender, are unknown at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

