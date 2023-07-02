DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A body was found in the water at Honeymoon Island State Park Sunday morning, deputies said.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a body in the water at about 7:40 a.m.

As of this report, the body has been confirmed to be a man, but his identity is not known. The spokesperson said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the situation.