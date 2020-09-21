Body found in trunk of burning car near St. Pete golf course, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a death investigation after a body was found inside the trunk of a burning car in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

Police said the car was found burning on the Pinellas Trail behind the Twin Brooks Golf Course, near 41st Street South and 22nd Avenue.

Firefighters responded and found the body in the trunk once the flames were extinguished.

The body was burned beyond recognition, therefore police have yet to determine the victim’s race or sex, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

