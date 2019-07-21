Live Now
Body found in pond near St.Petersburg condominiums

Pinellas County

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Deputies have launched a death investigation after a body was found in a St.Petersburg pond on Sunday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 8:28 a.m. Deputies responded to a pond near the Terrace Park of Five Towns condominiums at 80th Street North

Deputies say the body is a man’s and the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

No age or description of the man has been released.

The investigation into the death is active and ongoing.

