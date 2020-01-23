Body found in garage after house fire in Tarpon Springs

Breaking News
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue and Tarpon Springs Police Department are currently on the scene of a house fire where a body was found inside of the garage.

According to police, they responded to 727 Locust St. on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. to assist Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue with the one-alarm fire.

TSFR was able to get inside of the home, which is when they found the body.

Officials are now trying to identify the individual found.

TSPD detectives and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s office will investigate the situation.

No other information has been released at this time.

