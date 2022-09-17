ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death case after a body was found at Big Island Gap on Saturday.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body in the water at around noon. Police said the body was found just north of Ulmerton Road, West of I-275.

As of Saturday afternoon, police believe the person likely drowned.

