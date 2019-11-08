Body found floating in Boca Ciega Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of a man was found floating in Boca Ciega Bay Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The discovery was made around 1 p.m.

According to deputies, 64-year-old Matthew Eelman was last seen leaving a

friend’s vessel at approximately 1:00 a.m., early Thursday morning.

Deputies say Eelman had been drinking and had shown signs of being impaired when he got onto his small boat to return to his live-aboard sailboat, located nearby.

According to deputies, a person located a small capsized boat and reported it to the Gulfport Police Department. That boat was later determined to be the same boat Eelman was last seen in.

Deputies say the death appears accidental and not suspicious in nature.