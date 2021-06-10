Body found burning near Sunshine Skyway: What we know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of the rest area on the north side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge remained blocked off Thursday morning after police say a body was found burning in a wooded area near the bridge Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to reports of a grass fire at the rest area Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Amid the flames, firefighters found a body and called police, she said.

“This started off as a fire call because of a small grassy area that was on fire here by the Skyway Bridge. Then after [firefighters] put the fire out that’s when they realized they had more on their hands — there was a body,” Fernandez told 8 On Your Side.

Arson investigators were on scene overnight and faced challenges, Fernandez explained.

“This will be a very tedious process tonight because it’s all wooded and grassy back there and they have to work carefully to collect any evidence surrounding the body to make sure we don’t miss anything,” she described.

8 On Your Side is in touch with investigators as they piece together the victim’s identity, who started the fire and why.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.