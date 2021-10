TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized after a boating incident near Clearwater Pass Monday morning, authorities said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said two vessels were involved in a crash around 6 a.m. The operator of the 17-foot vessel was sent to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Their passenger was not hurt. The operator of the other boat, a 21-foot vessel, was not hurt.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.