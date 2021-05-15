Boater missing after dinghy sinks in Madeira Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has gone missing after the dinghy he was in sank in the water behind a school in Madeira Beach Friday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the Coast Guard and its dive team and marine unit have spent the last several hours searching for 33-year-old Dwight Haggins.

Deputies said Haggins, his 6-year-old son and two friends were on a dinghy that was heading to a boat that was anchored offshore. It went under the Tom Stuart Causeway, then it started to take on water and sank behind Madeira Beach Fundamental.

Deputies said Haggins was not wearing a life vest and was unable to swim back to shore. The other three passengers made it back to shore unharmed, according to the sherif’s office.

Authorities say the search is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.