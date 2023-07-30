TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was rescued in Old Tampa Bay after their Gheenoe boat was found halfway submerged underwater Sunday.

According to the Safety Harbor Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to Philippe Park after a jet skier spotted the Gheenoe.

Upon inspection, officials said a seat, cooler and other personal items were found floating near the boat.

The fire department said that while the units were launching their boats, the victim was located on the shoreline of the park.

The victim was evaluated for injuries by the Oldsmar Fire Rescue and Sunstar Paramedics. Thankfully, the victim was uninjured.

Crews confirmed that there were no other victims and transported the vessel to the Philippe boat ramp.

The scene was turned over to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

