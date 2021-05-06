Boat, dock catch fire near Clearwater Beach recreation center

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was injured when a boat and part of a dock caught fire in Clearwater overnight, according to police.

Officers with the Clearwater Police Department and firefighters from Clearwater Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

The fire broke out behind the city’s recreation center on Clearwater Beach. Fire crews say a boat and part of the dock were involved.

According to a city spokesperson, the fire was put out by 1:20 a.m.

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire. Police and fire crews have not released details on what caused the fire.