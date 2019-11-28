Boat crash off St. Pete injures jet ski rider

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A jet ski rider is in the hospital after colliding with a boat on the Boca Ciga Bay this afternoon.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say the accident happened just before 12:30 p.m.

The jet ski operator was brought to the boat ramp and was transported to the hospital. Deputies say the rider suffered serious injuries but they do not appear life-threatening.

The crash is currently under investigation.

