Boat crash off St. Pete injures jet ski rider

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A jet ski rider is in the hospital after colliding with a boat on the Boca Ciga Bay this afternoon.
Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say the accident happened just before 12:30 p.m.
The jet ski operator was brought to the boat ramp and was transported to the hospital. Deputies say the rider suffered serious injuries but they do not appear life-threatening.
The crash is currently under investigation.
