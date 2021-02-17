Toronto Blue Jays set to open 2021 season playing home games in Dunedin, reports say

Toronto Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and Randal Grichuk, right, celebrate after scoring on Gurriel Jr.’s two-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2021 season at their spring home in Dunedin, according to Sportsnet.

The team has been displaced for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by the Canadian government. The team played at their Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, New York last year.

According to Sportsnet, the shift to TD Ballpark covers homestands April 8-14 against the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees and April 27-May 2 versus the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves.

The Toronto Raptors recently announced that they would be playing in Tampa for the remainder of the NBA season citing “ongoing border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic” and being “mindful of public safety measures in Canada.”

The team announced last November it would start the NBA season playing home games at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The Raptors played a few games at the beginning of the season in front of fans at Amalie Arena, but have not had fans at recent games due to new restrictions put in place.

Sportsnet reports last week the Blue Jays will sell up to 15 percent of ticket capacity for Spring Training home games. It is unknown at this time if the team is preparing to sell tickets for regular-season games.