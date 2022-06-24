*The video above is from April 2022.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Big Storm Brewing Company has created a specialty beer to support a local cancer survivor’s lemonade stand.

C&C Lemonade Factory is run by run by cancer survivor Caroline Gallagher, 8, and her sister Charlotte, 6.

Caroline was diagnosed with leukemia at 18-months-old. Six months later, her 2-year-old cousin, Julia, was also diagnosed. After over 2 1/2 years of treatment, Caroline is in remission, but Julia lost her fight.

The location of the fundraiser will be 12707 49th St N, Clearwater.

The Gallagher girls are committed to making a difference by honoring their cousin’s fight and supporting other kids fighting cancer.

C&C Lemonade Factory is an idea Caroline had in the summer of 2017 to raise money to buy toys for her friends still in the hospital.

Big Storm Brewing created a beer in support of Caroline. Those 21 years of age can purchase the specialty lemonade brew.

Those visiting the brewery can make their lemonade “hard” or purchase the specialty lemon shandy.