‘Big problem’: Sheriff concerned with spike in coronavirus cases at Pinellas jail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is concerned with the current situation at the county jail. In just the past two days, he told county commissioners, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We now, unfortunately, have a big problem at the county jail,” Sheriff Gualtieri told commissioners. “In the last 48 hours, we’ve had close to 20 people between inmates and staff that have tested positive out there.”

Sheriff Gualtieri had a conference call with police chiefs in Pinellas County and was also planning on having a conversation with jail leadership on a plan to move forward.

“We’re getting a plan together,” said the sheriff. “But we’re going to have to make some pretty significant changes out there.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office requesting a list of the proposed changes at the jail. The situation does present a number of challenges.

“Contact tracing is very difficult in the jail environment,” said Sheriff Gualtieri. “Because everybody’s in contact and you can’t send everybody home. You can’t cease the operations.”