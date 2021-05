LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man riding a bicycle with no taillight was struck and killed by a vehicle in Largo Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Starkey Road and East Bay Drive. The bicyclist died at the scene, police said.

According to police, the man’s bicycle had no taillight. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and that the driver remained at the scene for the investigation, which is ongoing.