Bicyclist struck in St. Pete hit-and-run dies; police looking for driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The victim in a Sunday hit-and-run in St. Petersburg died Tuesday, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said that Carl Budinsky, 45, was riding his electric bike at around 4:30 a.m. when he was hit by a silver or gray Xterra from behind on 38th Avenue North.

Budinsky suffered grave injuries from the crash and had to be hospitalized. However, he later died from his injuries.

Police said they are still looking for the driver in the incident. The Xterra is said to be a model from 1999 to 2004.



If you have information on the incident, call the SPPD non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or text

the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.