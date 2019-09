ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

The accident happened in the 2800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Street North shortly after noon.





The bicyclist died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The north and southbound lanes of the street will be closed for several hours between 28th Avenue and 30th Avenue North.

