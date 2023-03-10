SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies are searching for the driver who hit a bicyclist on Thursday and left her laying on the side of the road with serious injuries.

In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 3180 Enterprise Road – just east of McMullen Booth Road – at 9:14 p.m. after a bystander reported the injured woman.

Deputies said Mindy Miran Yi, 36, was heading west on Enterprise Road on her bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle. She was ejected from the bike and was found laying in the grass beside the road with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the driver responsible for the crash. Deputies said the vehicle has a damaged passenger side headlight, but could not provide any other details since there was no additional evidence left at the site of the crash. Security cameras at nearby businesses and homes did not capture the incident.

Anyone with video or information about the crash is asked to contact Corporal Damon Laney at (727) 464-6887.