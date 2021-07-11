Bicyclist killed by vehicle in Largo; death under investigation

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist has died following a crash with a vehicle Saturday night, according to the Largo Police Department.

The department said that around 9 p.m., officers responded to a crash around 66th St N, south of Ulmerton Road. According to its report, the bicyclist was crossing an unlit area without bike lights when they were hit by a vehicle that was traveling north, getting killed at the scene.

The Largo Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the situation.