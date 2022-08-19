TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist in critical condition Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Frontage Road and 142nd Avenue North at about 8:15 p.m.

Police said the cyclist was riding north in the bicycle lane, passing through the intersection when they were hit by an SUV that made a right turn from 142nd onto Frontage.

Police said the cyclist fell off their bike and suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the SUV left the scene. Further information about the vehicle was not available.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.