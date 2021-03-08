Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in St. Petersburg on Saturday, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 34th Street South and 15th Avenue South around 8 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist was struck by a Ford Explorer as they were crossing the north side of the intersection. They were rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where they later died.

The driver of the SUV, Desmond Blue, 49, remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, authorities said.

Police have not identified the bicyclist or released any further details regarding the crash. An investigation is ongoing.