DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist died after he was hit by a driver in Dunedin late Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the crash happened near Patricia Avenue just south of Virginia Street just after 11 p.m.

Investigators said 34-year-old Samuel McVicker tried to cross the southbound lanes of Patricia Avenue when he was hit by an SUV. Deputies said McVicker had no lights on his bicycle.

McVicker was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

The investigation continues.