Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in Tarpon Springs, search for driver underway

Pinellas County

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Tarpon Springs Friday morning.

The crash happened near Wood Dove Avenue and U.S. 19 Alternate around 5 a.m. Police say the driver that hit the bicyclist continued driving south without stopping to help the woman.

The victim, identified by Tarpon Springs police as 59-year-old Terry Bruillard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, someone who witnessed the crash followed the car involved. It’s described as a light-colored, newer-model Hyundai sedan with four doors. Officers say the car damage to the right front headlight area. The passenger-side mirror was also broken off, according to the police department.

Police are searching for the car and the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department’s traffic homicide investigators at (727) 938-2849.

