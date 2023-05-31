PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a “scammer” posing as an officer, trying to bait citizens into sending him money.

The sheriff’s office said the “scammer” has called people in the county, telling them he is Captain Dwayne Sommers, and informing them they have an extended warrant that needs to be paid through Zelle.

Deputies want to remind citizens they will never call citizens requesting money over the phone, through the bank, or any money transfer app.

If anyone has information on the scam or is a victim, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6200.