Beloved St. Pete veterinarian and wife killed in plane crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay community is mourning the loss of an influential veterinarian.

Dr. Harvey Partridge and his wife Pat, died in a plane crash in North Carolina Sunday evening.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the plane to go down.

The bodies were discovered inside the plane.

Rescue workers found the wreckage in the trees in a state park.

Dr. Partridge is remembered as a vet who cared.

He served on several boards, and pitched in to help animals, when owners couldn’t pay for treatment.

The partridge animal hospital was closed yesterday out of respect.

A post on the animal hospital’s Facebook page talks about the doctor being an advocate for animals.

K-9 handlers with the St. Pete Police Department trusted their dogs to Dr. Partridge.

The loss is being felt among other veterinarians around Tampa Bay.

Dr. Partridge and his wife were high school sweethearts from Mt. Dora.

Both were 72 years old.

The NTSB is investigating this crash.

