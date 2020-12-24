Beloved Clearwater chorus teacher dies 1 day after testing positive for COVID-19

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bay area is remembering a music teacher who died one day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rosemary Collins was a chorus teacher at Clearwater High School and the music director at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Her sister, Ann Adair, said Collins was feeling tired on Sunday. She then tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The next day, she suddenly died.

“It’s so unbelievable, still,” Adair said. “She was just amazing, a force of nature.”

Adair said her sister had a presence about her that could uplift any room.

Collins was married with two children. The teacher led a life that had a deep impact on the community and also touched countless lives through the years.

The outpouring of love and support for Collins and her family is growing on social media.

The Florida Vocal Association posted on Facebook that Collins was a member of the FVA Executive Board, where she served an extended term as District 9 Chairwoman.

She was a past president of the Pinellas County Music Educators Association and was twice invited to participate in the Florida Music Education Association Summer Institute.

Adair wants people to understand the level of impact one careless moment could have on a family.

“Think about others, this virus impacts everyone, it’s an equal opportunity virus,” Adair said. “Make sure you tell people you love them frequently, don’t take thing for granted.”

Adair said the family hopes to have celebration of Collins’ life during her birthday month, which is in April, if it’s safe to do so.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the family. You can find it here.