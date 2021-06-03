‘Just living my best life’: Bear being sought in Pinellas County gets Twitter account

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A park in Pinellas County is shut down this week after reports of a black bear sighting. While the real-life bear is still on the lam, it appears to have found a home – on social media.

A new Twitter account, SafetyHarborBear, popped up Thursday morning under the handle @PinellasBear.

“I’m a bear. I’m on the move. What else is there?” the account description reads, along with #SafetyHarborBear.

The account has been poking fun at the reports and tweets about Tuesday’s bear sighting.

According to Pinellas County officials, a park ranger spotted the black bear in Philippe Park on Tuesday. The bear had previously been spotted in Safety Harbor, according to the county.

Philippe Park will be shut down until Friday as Pinellas County deputies, park staff and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials work together to search for the bear.

The new bear account tweeted at the county Thursday morning to let them know “I’m safe.”

“Just living my best life and enjoying my new waterfront home,” the bear wrote.

We are glad you are living your best life and new scenery. We just want to have a nice, relaxing conversation. @MyFWC We'll bring the snacks. — Pinellas County (@PinellasCoNews) June 3, 2021

The county responded, “We are glad you are living your best life and new scenery. We just want to have a nice, relaxing conversation. @MyFWC We’ll bring the snacks.”