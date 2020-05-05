Beach Drive business hopes to bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Restaurants, bars and other businesses on Beach Drive in downtown St. Petersburg are hoping to bounce back after being closed or operating on a limited basis for weeks.

Eight On Your Side spotted tables at most establishments that are spread out to encourage social distancing among customers.

Christopher Ciecierski manages The Birchwood and says employees are also doing what they can to make customers feel safe.

“We are taking our precautions, you know our six feet distance,” said Ciecierski. “All the employees we all have our masks. With the hand washing and sanitation.”

Ciecierski is confident the area will bounce back.

“Like I said, it’s going to be a process, it’s going to a be a slow gradual process and then eventually going to bounce back,” said Ciecierski. “Even more, It’s just people are going to be a little bit more cautious.”

We caught up with Donald Mendelewski who was eating out for the first time in weeks. He told 8 On Your Side he had to get out.

“Actually, I had been in my house for two weeks,” said Mendelewski. “I was ready to get out.”

While Mendelewski was thankful for the outing, he is mindful that the threat of COVID-19 is still a real one.

“I think everybody has reservations,” said Mendelewski. “You know, with the virus out here I don’t know if I’m susceptible to it.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: