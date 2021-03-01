Beach businesses looking to hire more staff as spring break begins in Tampa Bay

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is seeing an overwhelming need to hire staff in the hospitality industry. Businesses are looking to fill every position from housekeeping, desk personnel, cooks, bar staff, and more.

This is very different from what these businesses were experiencing last year.

“One year ago we were in a position in the pandemic where we were furloughing and laying people off,” President of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, Robin Miller said.

Now, as more people are venturing back out to the beach, businesses want to keep up with customers and now need to hire more staff.

“Some of the businesses are even offering incentives and this is the first time that I have heard that incentives are being offered for applicants to come be hired and stay employed,” Miller added.

Matt Vario owns the Toasted Monkey and is set to open a new restaurant in a few weeks. He tells 8 On Your Side this is very different from last year.

“Last year we were worried about not having any customers now we are worrying about having too many customers,” Vario said.

With all of the job openings, The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is in the process of finalizing a job fair that will take place sometime next week.