PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County residents should “be on alert” to a recent scheme involving a fictitious sheriff’s office employee demanding thousands of dollars to clear an alleged debt.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect recently called a citizen and identified himself as “Captain Somers,” who is not a legitimate employee at the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the suspect then claimed to have two outstanding warrants due to missing jury duty and told the citizen they would need to pay $3,000 through Zelle or Venmo to settle the issue.

The suspect called from (727) 614-8182.

Deputies said multiple residents have been targeted using the same scheme.

“The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call citizens requesting money over the telephone and will never ask for banking information to wire money,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. “We advise citizens to not give personal information or account information over the phone and call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information on this scheme is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6200.