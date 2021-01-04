Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to offer COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, people at risk of exposure

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to expand its COVID-19 vaccination program, Orlando Health and several of its facilities, including Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, will be offering the vaccine to more members of the community.

Starting Monday, Jan. 4 at 6 a.m., the following people will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at an Orlando Health facility:

All frontline healthcare professionals not affiliated with Orlando Health (including dental staffs and EMS)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities who have been unable to get vaccinated

Orlando Health team members’ and medical staff’s family members and loved ones who are age 65 or older

Orlando Health team members and medical staff members who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine

An appointment is required to receive the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, visit https://vaccine.orlandohealth.com. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

Appointments will be available at the following Orlando Health facilities:

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital

Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses spaced four weeks apart.

Scheduling for dose one and dose two of the vaccine is required.

Those who receive the vaccine should plan to remain in the post-vaccination observation area for up to 30 minutes. The total time from arrival at the vaccination site to departing the observation area will vary but may be up to 90 minutes.

A form of identification is required at the time of the appointment.

For more information, visit Orlando Health’s website.