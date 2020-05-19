Bay Pines VA Healthcare System to hold virtual Memorial Day ceremony

BAY PINES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will commemorate Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live.

The ceremony will take place Monday at 10 a.m.

Ret. Col. Thomas G. Bowman, of the United States Marine Corps, will provide the keynote address.

A short biography about Ret. Col. Bowman was provided by (VAHCS):

“Ret. Col. Thomas G. Bowman, USMC will provide the keynote address. Bowman was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps through the NROTC Program at the University of Texas in 1969. From 1970 through 1975, he served as a platoon commander, company commander, and battalion, regimental, and division staff officer with the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Marine Divisions in Southeast Asia, Okinawa, and the U.S. After law school, he was assigned to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., where he served as a prosecutor, defense counsel, and Law Center Director. He then served as the Marine Corps Representative and Instructor of Law at the Naval Justice School and as a guest lecturer at the Naval War College, Newport, R.I., from 1983 to 1988. Most recently, Bowman served as the Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from August 2017 till he retired in June 2018. Before his appointment as Deputy Secretary, Mr. Bowman was the Majority Staff Director of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He has also served Veterans at VA for nearly ten years between 2002 and 2012, including assignment as Chief of Staff to two previous VA secretaries, Jim Nicholson and James Peake.”

Guest speakers will include local leaders from the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, St. Petersburg VA Regional Office and Bay Pines National Cemetery.

“During this challenging time, nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of the Veterans we have the privilege and honor of serving, their families, and those who support Veteran’s interests,” said Paul Russo, director, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.

“That is why we will be hosting this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony, virtually.”

For further information about the event, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at 727-398-9531 or email vhabaypublicaffairs@va.gov.