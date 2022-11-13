ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)–The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System took a moment to honor the brave men and women who served in the military, veterans like David Miller.

“I went to fight for my country and I’d do it again,” he said.

Miller enlisted at 17 years old.

He served as a United States Marine back in the 60s.

“I served in Vietnam in 1967, ’68 in the Tet Offensive,” he said. “I’m in a wheelchair now because I had a couple injuries. Plus, I had cancer a couple of times from my exposure to Agent Orange.”

Miller said ceremonies like this one hit home for him because he remembers a time when veterans were treated much differently.

“When we came back through the airports, they would spit on us and call us baby killers,” he said.

That’s why Cemetery Administrator Doug Maddox said it’s important to honor our nation’s veterans not just on the holiday but every day.

“There are some who have come back from their service damaged in some small way, either physically or mentally,” he said. “That type of validation from a complete stranger or a community at large is so meaningful, speaking from my own personal experience, how much it means to me when someone comes up and says ‘thank you for your service.'”

The ceremony was postponed due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Sunday’s ceremony was Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s first in-person Veterans Day ceremony since 2019.