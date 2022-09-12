PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bay area teens were busted for street racing Sunday after authorities clocked them going nearly 130 mph on the Gandy Bridge.

Troopers said 19-year-old Anthony Cuffaro, of Lutz, and 18-year-old Eduard Fortunato, of Tampa, were driving side-by-side in the westbound lanes on the Gandy Bridge Sunday shortly after 2 a.m.

Troopers said the teens were driving at least 128 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and both teens were placed under arrest for racing on a highway. Both drivers were sent to the Pinellas County Jail. Bond was set at $150 for each charge.