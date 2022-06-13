CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday marked six years since the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Forty-nine people were killed and many more were shot, including one Tampa woman. Now, she’s dedicating her life to helping others.

Amanda Grau was inside Pulse nightclub when she experienced horror and tragedy. She was shot four times. Her friend was one of 49 people murdered.

“Nobody, no human being should ever go through what we went through,” Grau said.

The Tampa native had to relearn how to walk, use her right arm, dress and bathe herself. And she did.

Grau said she was given a second chance at life.

“I wanted to pay it forward,” Grau said.

Grau said the first responders who saved her life, motivated and inspired her to do the same for others.

She graduated from Tampa Fire Academy in 2019, and now she’s an EMT at Sunstar Paramedics in Clearwater.

“I wanted to be that person to go out in the world and help people, however I can and to be that shoulder if somebody is going through what I went through,” Grau said.

Grau goes in the community to talk about gun violence and share her story to honor the men and women who were killed six years ago. She said she’s not taking her second chance for granted.

“Don’t be afraid to show who you love,” Grau said. “Love is love.”

Grau is in the process of going to paramedic school. Once she finishes, she hopes to get hired at a fire department.