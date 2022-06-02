ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — As the price of gas continues to reach record numbers, many Tampa Bay drivers have switched to public transportation to get around.

A spokeswoman for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority said ridership is up 4% from April to May. This means total fixed-route ridership in April was 891,000 and in May it was 924,000.

“It’s just cheaper,” said Dallas Mullins, who rides the transit to work every morning.

Ridership of the Central Avenue trolley route is up 10%. Route 52 went up 5%.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, transit fares were cut in half. As of early June, prices are back to normal. To see the prices of the PSTA Transit click here.