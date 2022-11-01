ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Yates, the General Manager at Carroll’s Building Materials, said a boom in residential and commercial construction has created an increase in demand for materials used to make concrete.

“We had cement allocations that were going around across the board for everybody that lasted for two to three months, and now you’re dealing with aggregate like limerock 89 is hard to get,” Yates said.

According to Yates, the supply shortages have created completion delays on projects. Some construction companies are now traveling longer distances to seek items needed.

“Some of it comes from out of the country, so getting it at the port, and if the port doesn’t have it, if the cargo ship doesn’t come in, it’s a huge effect.”

Despite the challenges, Carroll’s Building Materials has continued pouring concrete at an average of twelve sites per day.