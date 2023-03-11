ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Baseball players with various disabilities came from across the Bay area saying when life throws you curve balls, hit it out of the park.

Players like Madden Sheridan took the field Saturday for their spring season opener.

“Are you going to show off your skills today?” asked 8 On Your Side’s Nicole Rogers.

“Yeah,” Sheridan responded.

“What’s your favorite part about baseball?” Rogers asked.

“Hitting the ball,” he responded.

That’s exactly what he did.

‘We’ve got a place for everybody here in St. Pete,” St. Petersburg City Councilman Copley Gerdes said. “Playing a good game with amazing people who do amazing things in our community.”

Miracle By the Bay was started by Matthew Walker, who saw a need in the St. Petersburg community and wanted to help families with disabilities learn about the programs available to them.

A call he got this morning proves he’s doing just that.

“It was a new player calling to ask if he could come down and register,” Walker said. “That just shows community-based inclusion.”

Players took on the field celebrating inclusion, community, and of course, the love of the game.

“I love coming out here to play a game,” Andrew said. “I am excited.”

You can still register at any point throughout this 10-week season.