Barefoot man leaves blood trail after smashing window of truck he tried to steal in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater say they were able to catch a man accused of smashing the window of a truck he was trying to steal because he cut himself on the glass and left a trail of blood when he ran away.

Thirty-year-old Michael Byess of Georgia was arrested Saturday night on Bay Esplanade in Clearwater. An arrest report says witnessed saw him go up to a Toyota Tacoma and try to get inside.

According to police, Byess slammed his elbow on the driver’s side window multiple times but couldn’t break it. He is accused of finally breaking the window using a metal trash can.

The arrest report says Byess got into the truck and was seen trying to start the vehicle. A tweet from the police department says he was barefoot at the time at cut his feet on the glass he had just shattered.

Byess is accused of running from the scene, leaving a blood trail behind. Police say they were able to follow that trail to Byess’ motel room.

Police arrested Byess and charged him with burglary, attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. Arrest reports show police noted indications that Byess was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

