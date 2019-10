ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A small fire broke out at a restaurant in St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to The Avenue Eat + Drink, 330 1st Avenue South, at about 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the blaze started at the center of the bar, which was closed when it caught fire. It took only minutes to get under control.

The building sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Further information was not available.

