CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Invisible Action Tampa Bay will hold a protest at 28960 U.S Hwy 19 Saturday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,.

The Bans Off Our Bodies protest will start at 8 a.m. and last until 11 a.m.

Participants are asked to rally on the sidewalk.