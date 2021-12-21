Bank robbery suspect on the run in St. Pete, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say they’re searching for a man suspected of holding up a bank in St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into the Regions Bank, 3399 66th St. N., and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. He claimed to have a weapon, but it was never displayed, police said. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is about 6 feet tall with brown hair and scratches on his face, police said.

Those with information about his identity are being asked to text SPPD plus their tip to TIP411.